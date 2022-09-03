Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 220 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,249. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $526.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

