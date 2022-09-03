Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 37 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.92. 295,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,561. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

