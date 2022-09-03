Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.77. 456,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

