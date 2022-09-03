Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. 6,121,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

