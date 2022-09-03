Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $74,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

