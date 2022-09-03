Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.02 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Midas has a market cap of $82.02 million and approximately $27,184.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Midas has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for $31.46 or 0.00158795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.