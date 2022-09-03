Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.