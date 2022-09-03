MiamiCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,084.00 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, MiamiCoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.01524125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015924 BTC.

MiamiCoin Coin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

