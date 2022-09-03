M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.48.

M&G Stock Performance

M&G stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

