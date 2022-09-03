MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.