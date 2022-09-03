MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

