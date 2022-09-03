MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CXE stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

