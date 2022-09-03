MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of CXE stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.39.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
