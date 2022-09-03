Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lessened by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42,137 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 70.3% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.0% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 15.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 868,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,130,000 after acquiring an additional 123,827 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $160.32 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The company has a market capitalization of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Get Rating

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

