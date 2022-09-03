Merculet (MVP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Merculet (MVP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $256,042.95 and $15,119.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

