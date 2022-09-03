Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,997,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,539. The stock has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

