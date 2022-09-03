Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,466,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,281,000 after purchasing an additional 45,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $87.20. 4,507,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

