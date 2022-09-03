MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0000

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $11,803.58 and $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00031817 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

