McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.92% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $245,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 987,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

