Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 3,911,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,311,760. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

