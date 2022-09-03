Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Markforged Price Performance

NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $435.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.45. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Markforged Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markforged by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,230 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the first quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Markforged by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

