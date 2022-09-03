Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Markforged to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Markforged Price Performance
NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $435.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.45. Markforged has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $9.28.
Institutional Trading of Markforged
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.