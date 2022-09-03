Maple Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.22 or 0.00091965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $80.48 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

