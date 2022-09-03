Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,882,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

