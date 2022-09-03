Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Up 12% This Week

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 12% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $12.35 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00035055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manchester City Fan Token alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032442 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084451 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00041180 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

CITY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manchester City Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manchester City Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.