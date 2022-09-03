Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.90 million.

Shares of TSE:MDI traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.48. 94,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,769. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market cap of C$701.35 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.25.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Director David Buchanan Tennant sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.91, for a total value of C$72,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,128,541. In other Major Drilling Group International news, Director David Buchanan Tennant sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.91, for a total transaction of C$72,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,128,541. Also, insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$140,965.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,825,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,327,934.26. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $72,697 and sold 29,300 shares worth $338,239.

MDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

