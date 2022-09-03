Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$189.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.90 million.
Major Drilling Group International Price Performance
Shares of TSE:MDI traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.48. 94,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,769. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market cap of C$701.35 million and a PE ratio of 13.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
