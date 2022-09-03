Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,613,000 after purchasing an additional 743,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,425,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

