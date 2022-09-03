Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE F opened at $15.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

