Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFL opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

