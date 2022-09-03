Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

