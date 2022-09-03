Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $5,828,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $658.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $661.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

