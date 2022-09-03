Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

