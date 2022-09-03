Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NYSE LFT opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 745,180 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

