Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.72. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.