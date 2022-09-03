Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $60.29 million and $7.97 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022164 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

