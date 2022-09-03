Longitude Cayman Ltd. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Airbnb comprises about 2.1% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

