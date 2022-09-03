LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 3%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 6,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 51,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market cap of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

