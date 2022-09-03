LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits One Day Volume of $868.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $512,433.20 and approximately $868.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

