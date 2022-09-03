Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions
In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $19.13.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.