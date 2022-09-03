Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,935.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

