Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $218.54

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and traded as low as $218.30. Li Ning shares last traded at $220.43, with a volume of 5,985 shares traded.

Li Ning Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average of $207.91.

Li Ning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.6896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.84%.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

