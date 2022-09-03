LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

LC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 1,447,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $649,977. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

