LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.25

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
LEG Immobilien Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile
LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LEG Immobilien (LEGIF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.