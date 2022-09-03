LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $73.25

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.25 and last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEGIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

