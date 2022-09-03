Largo (NYSE:LGO) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Head-To-Head Survey

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Largo and Zentek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $198.28 million 2.13 $22.57 million $0.40 16.40 Zentek $280,000.00 642.31 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -13.92

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 2 2 0 2.50 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Largo and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Largo currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 184.55%. Zentek has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Zentek.

Profitability

This table compares Largo and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 11.27% 10.42% 8.70% Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Largo has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Largo beats Zentek on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Zentek

(Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

