Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 38,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 37,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 384,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

