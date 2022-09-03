Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

