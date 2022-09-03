Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Lands’ End updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

