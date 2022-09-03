Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.94

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 6772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

