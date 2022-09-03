Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.21. 1,366,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,032. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.