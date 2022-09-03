Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.23

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 24326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 84.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Recommended Stories

