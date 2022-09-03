Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Up 1%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). 54,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 311,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Kropz Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.72 million and a PE ratio of 165.00.

About Kropz

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

