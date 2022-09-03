Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.67. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

