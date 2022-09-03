KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 131049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KONE Oyj from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.66.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

