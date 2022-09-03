Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.